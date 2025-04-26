Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,722 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,722 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average is $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

