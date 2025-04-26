Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.3 %

CTVA opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

