Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,707 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.65% of Warby Parker worth $40,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This represents a 53.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,092 in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 2.00.

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.