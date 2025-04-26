Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

