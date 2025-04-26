Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in AES by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,862,000 after buying an additional 381,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AES by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $69,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

AES Stock Down 0.7 %

AES stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AES’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.