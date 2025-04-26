IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDYA. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

IDYA stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

