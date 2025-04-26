Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $33,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $162.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.77 and its 200-day moving average is $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

