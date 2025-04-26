Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $34,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $33,437.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,767.41. This trade represents a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,331 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $381,732.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,720. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $107.31 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

