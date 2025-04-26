Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases New Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

