Topsail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 418.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,488,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SDY stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

