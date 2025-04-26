Hancock Whitney Corp Has $820,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,438,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,577,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,885,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,413,000 after buying an additional 898,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,746,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,570,000 after buying an additional 198,093 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,423,545.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,608,418.09. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

NYSE BRBR opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

