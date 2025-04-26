Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.27 and its 200-day moving average is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177,808 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allegion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,503,000 after purchasing an additional 488,390 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,897,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,313,000 after acquiring an additional 38,377 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,033,000 after purchasing an additional 257,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,607,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

