Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after buying an additional 5,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,249 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,631 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

