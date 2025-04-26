Nitorum Capital L.P. Sells 9,609 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nitorum Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. FTI Consulting comprises approximately 2.5% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $21,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,060,000 after purchasing an additional 149,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,737,000 after acquiring an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 740,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,600,000 after acquiring an additional 63,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:FCN opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.54. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

