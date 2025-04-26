Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 768.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,673 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $17,269,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

