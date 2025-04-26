Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

NUE opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

