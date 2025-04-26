Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Increased by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises approximately 1.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $169.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

