Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.42 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $132,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $93.90 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

