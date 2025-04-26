Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stake Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,355 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Veralto worth $37,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,011,000 after acquiring an additional 146,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Veralto by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,304,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,541,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,538,000 after buying an additional 401,228 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,495,742.72. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $83.87 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 13.17%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.