Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 471 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 30,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,055,000 after buying an additional 455,515 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $97.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.