Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 24,238 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 339,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $41,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average is $126.33. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

