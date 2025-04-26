Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 38,132 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,132 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $81.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $87.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

