Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 92,591 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile



Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

