Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $95.01 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
