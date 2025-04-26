MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in RLI by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Insider Transactions at RLI

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Duclos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,087.50. This represents a 38.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.49.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.