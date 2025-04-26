Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,581 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.