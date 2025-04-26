Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $217.10, but opened at $193.04. Fiserv shares last traded at $184.06, with a volume of 4,340,764 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

