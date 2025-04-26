Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 21,600 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $24,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.86.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $126.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

