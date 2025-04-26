Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 21 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 7,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:URI opened at $634.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $727.00. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

