Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Leidos worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after buying an additional 199,686 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 92.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

