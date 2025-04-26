Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 244.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $163.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

