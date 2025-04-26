iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Position Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

