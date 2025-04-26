Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 149.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,361 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,538,000 after buying an additional 12,048,633 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,403,000 after buying an additional 8,514,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,169 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,921,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.