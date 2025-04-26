Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Takes $12.51 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,000. TKO Group makes up approximately 4.6% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 673,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,649,000 after buying an additional 106,297 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TKO Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $157.27 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

In other news, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 99,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.60 per share, for a total transaction of $15,659,373.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,539,589 shares in the company, valued at $241,099,637.40. This trade represents a 6.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,345,370 shares of company stock valued at $219,805,951. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.