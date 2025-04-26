Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of LandBridge worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth $38,480,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,928,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth about $15,262,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,276,000.

Shares of LandBridge stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. LandBridge Co LLC has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 price target on shares of LandBridge and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LandBridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

