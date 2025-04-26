Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,648 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.21% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $53,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,957 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 543,029 shares during the period. Finally, Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $6,677,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

