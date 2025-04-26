Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes $16.94 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.56.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $335.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.69. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

