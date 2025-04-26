Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $757,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.65. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

