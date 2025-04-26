Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $480.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $408.84 and a one year high of $545.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $633.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

