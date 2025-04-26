630,473 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 630,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,458,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.30% of GeneDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WGS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GeneDx by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,337,000 after purchasing an additional 156,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,496,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 312,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $130,041.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,975.76. The trade was a 29.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,212.20. This trade represents a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of WGS stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $115.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

