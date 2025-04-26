MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 632.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.