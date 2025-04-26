Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 116.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,756 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $47,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Landstar System by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

