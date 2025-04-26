Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $84,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 67.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 11.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 193,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,384,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

