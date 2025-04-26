Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,894 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWK opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

