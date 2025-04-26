Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases 8,058 Shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.19% of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITI stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

