Nebula Research & Development LLC Raises Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 324.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI opened at $196.65 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $289.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

