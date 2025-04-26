Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Castellum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Castellum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTM

Castellum Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Castellum stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Castellum has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

In other Castellum news, Director Mark C. Fuller sold 275,000 shares of Castellum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,338,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,601.91. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castellum during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castellum by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Castellum by 2,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Castellum

(Get Free Report)

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.