Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,276,000 after purchasing an additional 699,177 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,421,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,972,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,499,000 after buying an additional 387,178 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

