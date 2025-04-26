Three Seasons Wealth LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

SMMT opened at $23.47 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.82 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

