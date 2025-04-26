Two Sigma Securities LLC Raises Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 146.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth $227,718,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Grab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,537 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,075,000 after buying an additional 33,257,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,927,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.78 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.